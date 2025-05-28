BCCI Brings Back T. Dilip As Fielding Coach Ahead Of Five-Test England Tour

T. Dilip has been reappointed as the fielding coach of the Indian men's cricket team ahead of their upcoming five-match Test series in England, starting June 20, 2025. This decision comes just a month after he was removed from the coaching staff following India's underwhelming performance in the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

According to the Media Reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had initially aimed to bring in a foreign fielding coach but was unable to finalize a suitable candidate in time. Consequently, Dilip was offered a one-year contract extension to continue in his role. Reports suggest that senior players, including Rohit Sharma, advocated for Dilip's return, emphasizing his familiarity with the team and his positive impact on fielding standards.

Before joining the Indian team, Dilip served as a fielding coach at the National Cricket Academy (now called BCCI Centre of Excellence) in Bengaluru and held the same role with the India ‘A’ team for over a year. Dilip’s coaching career began by working with all age groups and the first-class team in the Hyderabad set-up.

Dilip, who first joined the national setup in November 2021 under then-head coach Rahul Dravid, has been recognized for introducing innovative training methods and enhancing the team's fielding performance. His reinstatement is seen as a strategic move to ensure continuity and stability in the coaching staff as India embarks on the challenging England tour.

India’s Test series against England will take place from June 20 to August 4, with Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval being the venues. India is aiming to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2007.

India will also play a game against India ‘A’ at Beckenham from June 13-16. Before that, nine players of the Test team will turn out for India ‘A’. The ‘A’ team, captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran and coached by Hrishikesh Kanitkar, will play two matches against England Lions, the first of which begins on May 30 at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.