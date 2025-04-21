BCCI Central Contracts 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Back; Rohit, Kohli Stay A+ Grade - Check Full List Of Promotions And Demotions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially revealed the Annual Player Contracts for the 2024–25 season (October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025). This year’s list brings a mix of expected retentions, surprise promotions, and some notable omissions.

Stability at the Top: Grade A+ Unchanged

The prestigious Grade A+ category, which guarantees the highest annual retainership, remains unchanged. The elite group includes:

- Rohit Sharma

- Virat Kohli

- Jasprit Bumrah

- Ravindra Jadeja

These players continue to be the pillars of Indian cricket across formats.

Pant Gets Rewarded, Ashwin Left Out

One of the biggest talking points is the promotion of Rishabh Pant from Grade B to Grade A, reflecting his importance in the team’s Test and white-ball plans. Meanwhile, veteran off-spinner R. Ashwin has not been awarded a contract this year following his retirement from Test cricket during the tour of Australia.

Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Return to the List

After missing out on contracts last year due to disciplinary reasons tied to skipping domestic duties, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are back in the mix:

Iyer earns a Grade B contract

Kishan finds himself in Grade C

Their return shows the BCCI’s willingness to offer second chances after players align with domestic cricket priorities.

New Entrants: A Youthful Touch

The BCCI has also recognized emerging talents by awarding Grade C contracts to:

- Sarfaraz Khan

- Nitish Kumar Reddy

- Abhishek Sharma

- Akash Deep

- Varun Chakaravarthy

- Harshit Rana

Their consistent domestic and IPL performances have not gone unnoticed.

Shardul Thakur, Avesh, and Jitesh Out

In a clear message to underperforming or inconsistent players, the BCCI has dropped the following from the central contracts list:

- Shardul Thakur

- Avesh Khan

- KS Bharat

- Jitesh Sharma

Each of them had a Grade C contract last year, but couldn’t hold onto it this time around.

Complete List of BCCI Central Contracts (2024–25)

Grade A+

- Rohit Sharma

- Virat Kohli

- Jasprit Bumrah

- Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A

- R. Ashwin

- Mohammed Shami

- Mohammed Siraj

- KL Rahul

- Shubman Gill

- Hardik Pandya

- Rishabh Pant (Promoted)

Grade B

Suryakumar Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

Axar Patel

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shreyas Iyer (New)

Grade C

- Rinku Singh

- Tilak Varma

- Ruturaj Gaikwad

- Shivam Dube

- Ravi Bishnoi

- Washington Sundar

- Mukesh Kumar

- Sanju Samson

- Arshdeep Singh

- Rajat Patidar

- Sarfaraz Khan (New)

- Nitish Kumar Reddy (New)

- Abhishek Sharma (New)

- Akash Deep (New)

- Varun Chakaravarthy (New)

- Harshit Rana (New)

- Ishan Kishan (New)