BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly not to be discharged from hospital on January 6 - Here's why

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will be discharged from the hospital on Thursday (January 7). It is to be noted that Ganguly was earlier scheduled to be discharged on Wednesday but the hospital said that the former India skipper wants to stay at the hospital for one more day.

On Tuesday, Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital had said that Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after suffering a mild heart attack, is in a stable condition and most likely to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

“BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. He will be monitored at home on a daily basis,” Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata, had said according to ANI.

Dr Rupali Basu had also said that Sourav Ganguly’s vital health parameters are normal. “Sourav Ganguly will be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks,” Dr Rupali Basu added.

Ganguly was hospitalised at 1 pm on January 2 with "chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. He was admitted to ICU and doctors had conducted angioplasty on him. On January 2, 48-year-old Ganguly was tested for COVID-19 and he had tested negative.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ganguly and enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. He also spoke to Ganguly`s wife Dona Ganguly.

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur visited Woodlands Hospital. Further, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Rajya Sabha Member Swapan Dasgupta, and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan also visited the hospital on Monday.