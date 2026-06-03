BCCI clears air on IPL reel culture ban: What Devajit Saikia actually said?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not looking to eliminate social media engagement within the Indian Premier League (IPL). BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that he is not against the league's growing "reel culture," but emphasized the need to prevent unauthorized individuals from gaining access to franchise spaces.

BCCI's advisory

During the tournament, the BCCI issued an advisory to caution teams against potential honey traps. The board also took notice of an incident where a commentator filmed social media content near a team dugout during a live match. Although initial speculation suggested the board wanted to ban social media reels entirely, Saikia explained that the governing body recognizes the need to adapt to modern trends, provided confidential team environments remain protected.

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"Personally, I’m not bothered because you have to go with the technology and the things that are becoming popular on various platforms over time," Saikia told Hindustan Times. "Nobody thought about social media or any of these things when IPL started in 2008 or thereafter for the next 12 to 13 years. But now this is the trend. So we have to adjust ourselves to the trend. But that does not allow anyone to intrude into team meetings or team activities, or onto buses or into areas where other unauthorised persons are not supposed to enter."

Saikia's reiteration

Saikia reiterated that content creation must align with established IPL guidelines and should not infringe on secure zones.

"We are just ensuring that social media do not cross the line, which is where they are not allowed to travel. So that is the only thing we are concerned about. Those things will definitely grow, but they must follow the IPL protocols," he stated.

The strict approach follows warnings from the governing body's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU). The ACU flagged minor infractions during the 2026 season that had the potential to escalate into larger controversies. In response, the BCCI introduced regulations, including a rule that requires players to obtain written approval from their team manager before hosting any visitors in their hotel rooms.

“When our anti-corruption team found many small issues that could have blown into a major controversy later, they said we had to do something at the very beginning. We have to nip it in the bud. Therefore, once we received the status or brief report on the various violations of the IPL protocols, we issued advisories to ensure and pre-empt any foul play in the IPL movement," Saikia explained.