BCCI CoE hosts red-ball masterclass as Zaheer Khan mentors future India pacers

India’s next generation of fast bowlers received valuable guidance at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), where former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan conducted a specialised red-ball training camp for players under the high-performance monitoring programme.

The three-day camp focused on strengthening the technical and mental aspects required for success in Test cricket, widely regarded as the most demanding format for fast bowlers. Zaheer worked closely with the young pacers, sharing his vast international experience and offering insights into skill development, discipline, adaptability, and mental resilience.

In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), the BCCI highlighted the importance of the initiative.

“The BCCI CoE had the privilege of extending the wisdom of one of the best fast bowlers, Mr. Zaheer Khan, to the pacers from the high-performance monitoring group. With emphasis on red-ball bowling, these players worked closely with the stalwart on technical skills and also gained first-hand knowledge on the other facets required to succeed in what is perhaps the most demanding discipline in cricket,” the board stated.

Focus On Future National Prospects

According to sources, the camp featured promising fast bowlers who have impressed in India A and Under-19 setups as well as domestic cricket. The programme aimed to further develop players already being monitored by national selectors.

“The targeted pacers, who have performed consistently at junior and domestic levels, trained under Zaheer’s supervision for three days. The camp is designed to help players who are already on the radar of national selection,” sources said.

Vacancy For Fast-Bowling Coach Still Open

The specialised camp comes at a time when the Centre of Excellence is yet to appoint a full-time fast-bowling coach following the departure of Troy Cooley in December 2025 after reaching the age of superannuation at the facility. Meanwhile, former India left-arm spinner and selector Sunil Joshi continues to oversee spin-bowling development after joining the CoE in October last year.

The BCCI had invited applications for the fast-bowling coach position on February 9, with the appointment process expected to take another one to two months.

Spin Camp Planned Ahead Of IPL 2026

Separately, a training camp for emerging off-spinners, likely to be conducted by former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, is also in the pipeline. While the exact schedule is yet to be finalised, the camp is expected to take place later this month before the start of IPL 2026.

The initiative reflects BCCI’s continued focus on strengthening India’s future bowling resources through specialised coaching and high-performance programmes.