BCCI Concerned As Gautam Gambhir’s Equation With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Sours Despite India’s ODI Resurgence

Indian cricket is once again at the centre of a storm — not because of an on-field collapse, but due to a brewing cold war between head coach Gautam Gambhir and iconic stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Even as India clinched a crucial 17-run victory over South Africa to go up 1-0 in the ODI series, the celebrations have been overshadowed by reports of escalating tensions inside the dressing room. With BCCI reportedly upset, fans anxious, and dressing-room harmony in question, the situation has become one of the most high-stakes storylines in Indian cricket’s recent history.

A Victory Overshadowed by Conflict

India’s win in the first ODI came as a relief after the 1-2 loss to Australia and the earlier 0-2 whitewash in South Africa. The return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had restored the charm and energy of ODI cricket — with Rohit registering scores of 73, 121*, 57 and Kohli producing 74* and 135. Stadiums were electric again, social media was buzzing, and the legendary Ro-Ko pairing looked reborn.

Yet beneath the smiles lay simmering tension.

A Dainik Jagran report claimed that Gambhir's relationship with Kohli and Rohit has “turned cold,” changing the atmosphere in the ODI dressing room. While T20I and Test setups remain stable, the ODI environment — once the heart of India’s cricketing brand — is now fractured.

Cold Equations and Unspoken Conversations

Sources indicate that the disconnect isn’t merely professional but personal. The report states that Gambhir, once believed to have patched up old disagreements with Kohli after their infamous IPL spats, has barely spoken to him in the ongoing South Africa series. Kohli and Gambhir, who shared warm visuals last year, are now barely making eye contact.

Similarly, Rohit Sharma’s relationship with chief selector Ajit Agarkar reportedly deteriorated during the Australia ODIs. The awkwardness was so visible that the two didn’t interact throughout the series.

The BCCI, meanwhile, is unhappy with the intense and continuous social-media criticism aimed at Gambhir by fanbases of Rohit and Kohli — a trend that has amplified the internal discomfort.

BCCI Steps In: High-Level Meeting Expected

Reports suggest that the BCCI could initiate a high-profile meeting in Raipur or Visakhapatnam, venues for the second and third ODIs, to address “the future of both senior players” and to assess the root of the tension. The board's intervention signals just how serious the situation has become.

Another surprising revelation: Gambhir allegedly denied Kohli and Rohit an extra net session before the South Africa match. Further, he reportedly arrived in Ranchi alone, days after the senior players, fuelling speculation about internal divides.

The Stalwarts Still Delivering Under Pressure

What makes the situation more dramatic is that both Rohit and Kohli are performing at an elite level. Rohit’s century in Sydney and Kohli’s 52nd ODI ton in Ranchi underline their unmatched class. Kohli’s resurgence after twin ducks in Australia only highlights his mental fortitude.

Despite the off-field tension, their on-field brilliance continues to carry India’s ODI aspirations.