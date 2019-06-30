close

BCCI

BCCI condoles demise of former all-rounder Rakesh Shukla

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled the demise of former all-rounder Rakesh Shukla, who passed away on Saturday morning in New Delhi following a prolonged illness. He was 71.

Shukla made his Test debut during India's match against Sri Lanka in 1982 – which was interestingly the only match he played in the longest format of the game for the Indian team. He did not have the best of Test debuts finishing with just two wickets in the game. Shukla, meanwhile, also did not receive a national call up thereafter.

In domestic cricket though, he remained a name to be reckoned with playing for Delhi, Bihar and Bengal.

Shukla appeared in a total of 121 first-class matches, claiming 295 wickets and amassing 3,798 runs that included six centuries and seventeen half-centuries.

