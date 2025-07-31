BCCI Confirms India U19 Squad For Australia Tour; Ayush Mhatre Retains Captaincy - Check Full Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the 18-member India Under-19 squad for the upcoming multi-format tour of Australia. Rising star Ayush Mhatre has retained his captaincy, while young sensation Vihaan Malhotra has been appointed vice-captain for the tour. The squad will travel Down Under for three Youth ODIs and two four-day Youth Tests, beginning September 21 in Brisbane.

Squad Continuity and Key Names

The squad retains the core group that recently impressed on the England tour. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who took the cricketing world by storm with his fearless batting in England, has also retained his place and will open the innings alongside Mhatre.

Khilan Patel, who missed the previous series due to injury, returns to bolster the middle order. Young wicketkeepers Abhigyan Kundu and Harvansh Singh will continue to share glovework duties.

BCCI selectors rewarded consistent performers like R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, and Henil Patel, who shone in the England series with both bat and ball. Fast-bowling duo Aman Chauhan and Udhav Mohan will lead the pace attack, while spinners D. Deepesh and Kishan Kumar offer spin options.

India U19 Squad for Australia Tour

Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan

Standby Players: Yudhajit Guha, Laxman, B.K. Kishore, Alankrith Rapole, Arnav Bugga

Tour Schedule

1st Youth ODI: September 21 - Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane

2nd Youth ODI: September 24 - Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane

3rd Youth ODI: September 26 - Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane

1st Youth Test: September 30-October 3; Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane

2nd Youth Test: October 7–10; Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

A Crucial Build-Up

The Australia tour is seen as an essential preparation for next year’s ICC Under-19 World Cup. With a balanced blend of experienced U19 players and emerging stars, the squad will hope to carry forward its winning momentum and acclimatize to Australian conditions.