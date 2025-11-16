BCCI Confirms IPL 2026 Auction; Set To Take Place In Abu Dhabi On THIS Date - Check Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed the date and venue for the highly anticipated IPL 2026 mini-auction. The event will take place on December 16, 2025, at the world-class Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, marking another international outing for the league’s auction process.

This announcement has set the stage for an intense build-up, especially with several star players released by franchises ahead of the auction, ensuring a competitive bidding war.

BCCI Finalises Abu Dhabi as Auction Host

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Etihad Arena, one of the Middle East’s most modern indoor venues, has been chosen to host the auction. The decision aligns with the BCCI’s continued interest in expanding the IPL’s global footprint.

Abu Dhabi previously hosted IPL matches during the pandemic years, but this marks one of the rare occasions when the UAE hosts a full-scale player auction.

The choice of the venue ensures top-tier facilities, high-capacity seating, and seamless digital broadcasting, crucial for an event followed by millions worldwide.

Key Auction Highlights

With the auction date confirmed, franchises are now gearing up to rebuild their squads ahead of the 2026 season. This auction is expected to be particularly dramatic due to:

High-value releases including Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi, Jake Fraser-McGurk and more.

Significant purse increases are available to teams after trimming their squads.

A rich pool of domestic and overseas talents is returning to the bidding table.

The confirmed date provides the final timeline for teams to finalise their strategies and prepare their auction tables.

What Fans Can Expect

With established stars, young breakout players, and international names entering the auction pool, the IPL 2026 mini-auction is set to be one of the most action-packed yet. Fans can anticipate aggressive bidding, surprise picks, and major reshuffles as teams adapt to evolving performance demands and fresh squad priorities.

The event will be broadcast live across major sports networks and streaming platforms, ensuring complete global coverage for cricket lovers.