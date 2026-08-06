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BCCI cracks down after fitness chaos: Bumrah Injury, Harshit Rana weight row trigger massive overhaul

Widespread physical conditioning lapses and a mounting list of player injuries have prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India to enforce an extensive restructuring of its fitness frameworks at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The administrative intervention follows alarming disclosures regarding inconsistent testing standards, unmonitored player weight levels, and unexpected physical setbacks among top national cricketers.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 12:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
BCCI cracks down after fitness chaos: Bumrah Injury, Harshit Rana weight row trigger massive overhaul
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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BCCI cracks down after fitness chaos: Bumrah Injury, Harshit Rana weight row trigger massive overhaul
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