/BCCI cracks down after fitness chaos: Bumrah Injury, Harshit Rana weight row trigger massive overhaul

Widespread physical conditioning lapses and a mounting list of player injuries have prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India to enforce an extensive restructuring of its fitness frameworks at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The administrative intervention follows alarming disclosures regarding inconsistent testing standards, unmonitored player weight levels, and unexpected physical setbacks among top national cricketers.
According to details reported by The Times of India, internal assessments revealed that the facility moved away from uniform fitness metrics in favor of highly individualized, flexible testing. Last year, strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux took over primary fitness evaluation duties from Soham Desai, shifting the squad away from the traditional Yo Yo endurance test toward the Bronco shuttle test. However, this transition occurred without establishing uniform baseline passing standards across the central roster.
Inconsistent Benchmarks and Warning to Team Physio
The lack of standardized benchmarks resulted in unequal testing criteria, with select senior players granted relaxed passing thresholds. Furthermore, physical clearance targets for emerging players such as Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy were reportedly modified to align with requests from national team management.
The Board has expressed strong dissatisfaction with Indian team physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain regarding diminished agility levels and increased injury rates across the roster. Addressing the expectations placed on the medical team, a source cited in the report stated:
"Kamlesh has been told that he shouldn't worry about any player's stature and flag anything that he doesn't find satisfactory. It has been observed that the mobility of some players on the field has been questionable. Senior batters are struggling to push their running between the wickets as they bat longer. The number of slow fielders has increased,"
Unprepared Test Regulars and the Harshit Rana Weight Issue
The operational gaps became evident through the experiences of fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana. Siraj encountered unexpected friction when he arrived at the Bengaluru facility prior to the Sri Lanka assignment, finding himself subjected to newly enforced baseline parameters without prior notification. Explaining the sudden implementation of uniform benchmarks, the source noted:
"It is only now that contracted players have been handed the base parameters of the new tests. The Test regulars were caught off guard by the programme given to them at CoE. The players who are not part of the Test team are now starting to work according to the base parameter,"
Simultaneously, Harshit Rana was sent back to the facility after the third T20 International following his return from the United Kingdom. National team management highlighted that the pacer was roughly four kilograms above his ideal physical limit. Though cleared to join the squad for the tour at 97 kilograms, the facility staff has now placed a strict upper ceiling of 95 kilograms on his frame. Having successfully reduced his weight to 94 kilograms, Rana is anticipated to receive full competition clearance next week. Critiquing the initial oversight, the source remarked:
"The CoE should have been much more vigilant. It has now been told by CoE staff that his weight can't exceed 95kgs. He is now 94kgs and is expected to be cleared next week. But he was 97kgs when he was cleared to be picked for the Indian team for the UK tour,"
Bumrah Knee Setback and Strict New Assessment Rules
The scrutiny surrounding the Centre of Excellence, which operates under the leadership of VVS Laxman at the state of the art facility in Bengaluru, intensified further after lead fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah suffered a knee injury during the One Day International leg in England. Despite earlier expectations from selectors and management that Bumrah would feature in the Sri Lanka Test series, the pacer was officially ruled out, forcing selectors to name Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi as his replacement.
To eliminate ambiguity moving forward, the Board has mandated a far more rigorous evaluation process. Any cricketer recovering from an injury must now clear two separate Bronco tests conducted on different days before earning competition clearance. Furthermore, all centrally contracted players will undergo mandatory fitness evaluations every six months or upon entering any national preparation camp. Instead of generalized conditioning routines, individual training loads will now be strictly calibrated against each player's specific Bronco test results.
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