BCCI cracks down on IPL 'Reel culture' ; players, families, and ex-cricketers all in the firing line

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is moving to implement rigorous restrictions on the growing "reel culture" within the sport. This initiative targets current players, team officials, family members, and retired cricketers who have transitioned into content creation. New anti corruption protocols have been distributed to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises and state T20 leagues to curb unauthorized social media activity.

Commentators and Ex-Cricketers Under Scrutiny

According to a report by TOI, several former cricketers now working in broadcasting roles have been reprimanded for recording content within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA). One specific, unnamed former international player was reportedly caught filming near the dugout for his personal YouTube channel during a live match.

BCCI sources informed the publication:

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"There have been a few breaches by a few commentators. One former international cricketer was found making videos on his phone near the dugout in a tense situation of a match. The BCCI team acted swiftly and got him to stop the recording. There could be a case of sending legal notices to an ex-cricketer who was found filming for his YouTube channel. The board has clearly mentioned that anybody wearing BCCI and IPL official attire can’t be seen filming at the ground."

Combatting the Reel Culture

The governing body has expressed significant concerns regarding the influence of vloggers and social media personalities, fearing that players could inadvertently fall into "honey traps." Furthermore, the board is worried that younger athletes may prioritize digital engagement over skill development.

Strict prohibitions are being placed on:

Match Day Posts: Players are discouraged from posting videos immediately before or after games.

Logistics Disclosure: Revealing team travel details or accommodation facilities.

Playing Status: Disclosing whether they are included in the starting eleven.

The source added:

"The reel culture has led to many violations of late. There are a few Indian players who post videos on match days, just before a match and immediately after the conclusion of the match."

Even family members are being cautioned. Previously, an Indian fast bowler faced scrutiny for promoting a video made by his wife regarding the national team’s housing arrangements.

ACU Oversight in State T20 Leagues

The BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is extending its vigilance to state run T20 competitions. Officials have noted instances where senior players allowed unauthorized guests onto team buses or into hotels, setting a poor precedent for upcoming talent.

BCCI sources clarified the stance on local leagues:

"There are BCCI ACU officers in team hotels in the local T20 leagues as well. BCCI’s anti-corruption guidelines are applicable in these leagues. There are anti-corruption sessions with players, team officials and team owners but there have been a few IPL players who have taken liberties and brought in unauthorised guests to team hotels in some of the local T20 leagues. These are poor examples for young cricketers who make it to the IPL through these leagues."

These regulations will be strictly enforced in upcoming tournaments, such as the T20 Mumbai League, which follows the conclusion of IPL 2026.