BCCI Denies Forcing Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Retire From Tests Says 'THIS'

In the wake of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket during IPL 2025, several reports and social media speculation accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of nudging the veteran duo toward the exit. However, the BCCI has now officially broken its silence and denied any involvement in forcing the two legends to retire, stating that such decisions are entirely personal.

BCCI Responds to Retirement Rumours

Speaking to the media during an event in London, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla dismissed all allegations about the board's role in the twin retirements.

"I want to make it very clear once and for all. We all feel Rohit and Virat's absence, but they decided on their own. BCCI has a policy of never telling any player when to retire and from which format. This is on the player. This was their own decision. They took retirement on their own. We will always miss them. We consider them great batters. The good thing is they are available in ODIs," he said.

This statement comes amid a storm of media reports suggesting that the duo was allegedly sidelined from long-format plans, particularly in light of the team's rebuilding phase and the rise of younger players.

A Timeline of the Retirement Drama

During IPL 2025, Rohit Sharma quietly announced his retirement from Test cricket through an Instagram story, sending shockwaves across the cricketing world. A few days later, Virat Kohli followed suit with a heartfelt social media post, saying it was "time to pass the baton to the next generation."

While their fans paid tribute to their legendary Test careers, a section of the cricketing fraternity raised eyebrows at the sudden timing of both announcements, fueling speculation that the BCCI wanted them to step aside.

What Triggered the Speculation?

The controversy picked up steam after rumors hinted that the BCCI selection committee, under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, was looking to adopt a youth-first approach for India’s upcoming Test campaigns, particularly the challenging tour of England and the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. However, BCCI’s recent clarification has categorically denied any such pressure or informal signaling.

When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play for India?

India's scheduled tour of Bangladesh in August has been postponed, pushing back the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. According to the current schedule, India's next ODI is set for October 19 against Australia. However, recent reports suggest Sri Lanka Cricket may be in talks with the BCCI for a white-ball series against India as early as next month. If confirmed, this series would bring Kohli and Sharma back into action sooner, thrilling fans with their presence in the ODI lineup.