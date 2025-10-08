BCCI Disrespected Rohit Sharma? Ex-Teammate Urges Him To Quit ODIs With Dignity After Shubman Gill’s Appointment

In a development that has sent shockwaves across Indian cricket, former cricketer Manoj Tiwary has urged Rohit Sharma to announce his retirement from ODIs following his removal as India’s ODI captain. The BCCI’s decision to appoint Shubman Gill as India’s new 50-over skipper has stirred widespread debate, with fans and experts questioning the timing and treatment of one of India’s most successful leaders.

BCCI’s Bold Call: End of an Era for Rohit Sharma

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially handed over the ODI captaincy reins to Shubman Gill, signaling a generational shift ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. For Rohit Sharma, who is 38, this decision effectively marks the end of a glittering leadership chapter.

Under Rohit’s captaincy, India experienced a renaissance in limited-overs cricket. He led the team to three ICC finals, winning two major titles — the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, both in unbeaten campaigns. Even in the 2023 ODI World Cup, India’s remarkable run of ten consecutive victories under his command remains etched in cricketing folklore.

However, despite such remarkable success, Rohit has now found himself on the sidelines — a decision that many, including Tiwary, believe amounts to “disrespect.”

Manoj Tiwary’s Stirring Words: “A Player Like Him Doesn’t Deserve Humiliation”

Speaking to CricTracker, Manoj Tiwary did not mince words. “I don’t think he (Rohit) is really in their plans anymore. Everything now depends on his performance. If I were Rohit Sharma, I would have considered retirement after this,” Tiwary said, adding, “A player like him doesn’t deserve this kind of humiliation.”

Tiwary’s comments reflect a sentiment shared by a large section of the cricket fraternity. He highlighted that Rohit’s captaincy record — a 75% win rate, the highest for any Indian ODI captain with over ten matches — should have earned him a more graceful exit.

“He didn’t just win one ICC trophy — he won two. He came so close in the ODI World Cup as well, performing brilliantly both as a captain and as a player. And let’s not forget, he has five IPL trophies to his name. After all of that, to be treated this way is just not right,” Tiwary emphasized.

Succession Plan or Sudden Shock? The Debate Intensifies

The BCCI’s decision to promote 26-year-old Shubman Gill to captaincy isn’t entirely surprising — he was always seen as Rohit’s eventual successor. However, the timing of the move has sparked outrage. Rohit had just led India to Champions Trophy glory in England earlier this year, and many expected him to guide India until at least the next World Cup cycle.

Comparisons have already been drawn to previous leadership transitions — such as MS Dhoni handing over the ODI reins to Virat Kohli in 2017 — but this shift feels more abrupt and, to some, less respectful.

Rohit Sharma’s Legacy: The Leader Who Revived Indian Pride

Beyond the statistics, Rohit Sharma’s captaincy has been defined by calmness, tactical acumen, and an uncanny ability to get the best out of his players. His leadership rejuvenated India’s white-ball game, making them a consistent force across all formats.

As a batsman, Rohit remains a colossus — with three ODI double centuries, over 10,000 runs, and an average that stands among the game’s elite. His performances in crunch situations — particularly during the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy — reaffirmed his place among India’s greatest modern-day cricketers.

What Next for Rohit Sharma?

Despite the snub, Rohit remains part of India’s ODI setup and is expected to feature in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia later this month. The series could prove pivotal — not just for his form, but also for his future in international cricket.

Yet, with calls like Tiwary’s growing louder, speculation is rife that Rohit may choose to walk away on his own terms rather than wait to be pushed out. For many fans, a farewell on his own accord would be a fitting end for a player who has given so much to Indian cricket.