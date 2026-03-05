BCCI does not allow ICC dope tests? Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad’s big claim ahead of IND vs ENG semifinal in T20 World Cup 2026 goes viral - Watch

Former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad has sparked fresh controversy ahead of the India vs England semi-final at the T20 World Cup 2026, claiming that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not allow the International Cricket Council (ICC) to conduct dope tests on Indian players during global tournaments.

Speaking on a Pakistani television show, Shehzad alleged that the BCCI prefers conducting its own anti-doping tests instead of allowing ICC-appointed officials to carry them out. His remarks, however, remain unverified and neither the BCCI nor the ICC has issued any response so far.

Ahmed Shehzad makes sensational doping allegation

Doping control in international cricket operates under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code, with the ICC responsible for implementing testing protocols during international competitions. These tests usually involve random or targeted urine and blood samples and can take place both in competition and outside match periods.

Despite the established framework, Shehzad claimed that India follows a different system.

“BCCI does not allow the ICC to conduct dope tests on Indian players during ICC events. Dope tests are used to check whether players are taking drugs or banned substances. Whenever the ICC asks to conduct dope tests on Indian players, the BCCI rejects it and says they have better technology to test their players themselves,” Shehzad said while speaking on the television show Haarna Mana Hai.

It is important to note that Shehzad did not provide evidence to support the allegation. At the time of publication, neither the BCCI nor the ICC had commented on the claim.

How anti-doping works in international cricket

Under ICC regulations aligned with WADA rules:

Players can be tested randomly during tournaments

Out-of-competition testing is also permitted

Urine and blood samples are analysed to detect banned substances or performance-enhancing drugs

Any violation can lead to suspensions or disciplinary sanctions

The system is designed to ensure transparency and maintain competitive integrity across international cricket.

India, like other ICC member nations, is subject to the global anti-doping framework during ICC events. However, domestic anti-doping responsibilities are often handled by national bodies such as India's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

Timing of the claim raises eyebrows

Shehzad’s comments come just hours before the India vs England semi-final at the T20 World Cup 2026, adding an extra layer of controversy around one of the tournament’s biggest matches. The knockout clash is scheduled to take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, with the winner advancing to the final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8.

Given the magnitude of the fixture, the remarks have quickly gained traction across cricket discussions and social media.

Mohammad Amir backs England to beat India

Shehzad was not the only former Pakistan cricketer making headlines ahead of the semi-final. Former fast bowler Mohammad Amir also shared a strong view on the upcoming clash, backing England to defeat India.

“But if you talk about India, only one or two of their batters are performing. That batter often takes it all the way, but only one or two are able to perform. If you look at their overall batting, it is not in form,” Amir said, as quoted by Times Now.

“Ishan Kishan only performed against us. Abhishek Sharma is out of form. Tilak Verma did not make an impact. Suryakumar Yadav has done nothing since he came into the Super 8s. Sanju has done it. Bumrah is doing it.”

“You cannot be sure that this team will dominate. I think England will be the favourites.”

The semi-final now carries added intrigue not only because of the on-field stakes but also due to the growing off-field chatter involving former Pakistan cricketers.