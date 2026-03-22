BCCI drops big hint for 2027 World Cup! 20 Players on radar, Big names under watch: Report

Fresh off their 2026 T20 World Cup triumph, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially pivoted its focus toward the 2027 50-over World Cup. With the prestigious tournament scheduled for late next year, reports indicate that the 2026 IPL will serve as the primary scouting ground for a core group of players. After falling just short in the 2023 final, the stakes are remarkably high as India seeks to reclaim the ODI trophy after a 16-year hiatus.

Strategic Scouting During IPL 2026

The national selection panel has reportedly narrowed down a list of approximately 20 cricketers to be closely tracked throughout the current IPL season. To ensure comprehensive coverage, members of the selection committee will be stationed at various venues across the country.

A BCCI official shared the following regarding the monitoring protocol:

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“The BCCI is looking at each selector watching at least one game per week which covers five games per week from the venue. Else obviously they can track on TV,”

This rigorous observation suggests that the selectors are prioritizing established names over potential breakout stars for the 2027 campaign. This approach likely closes the door on 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi for this particular cycle.

Key Personnel and Fast Bowling Core

The report highlights a specific focus on the pace department, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh identified as the primary fast-bowling group. Notably, Harshit Rana’s position will be evaluated only after he recovers from his current injury, while the fitness and form of all-rounder Hardik Pandya remain under constant review.

Interestingly, the report makes no mention of Mohammed Shami, who was India’s leading wicket-taker in the 2023 edition. While the immediate goal is the 2027 showpiece, the board is reportedly not yet focusing on the 2028 T20 World Cup or cricket’s historic return to the Olympics.

India's Last ODI WC performancces

2011 (co-hosted by India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh): Champions - Led by MS Dhoni, India won their second title, defeating Sri Lanka in the final. They played 9 matches: 7 wins, 1 loss, 1 tie/no result.

2015 (Australia & New Zealand): Semi-finals - Under MS Dhoni, India won all group matches but lost the semi-final to Australia. Record: 7 wins, 1 loss in 8 matches.

2019 (England & Wales): Semi-finals - Captained by Virat Kohli, India topped the group but lost the semi-final to New Zealand. Record: 7 wins, 2 losses, 1 no result in 10 matches.

2023 (India): Runners-up - Led by Rohit Sharma, India remained unbeaten in the league stage (10 wins) but lost the final to Australia. Record: 10 wins, 1 loss in 11 matches.