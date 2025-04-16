BCCI, ECB, ICC & CA To Sponsor Initiative For Afghan Women Cricketers

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council's (ICC) plans to support the exiled female cricketers from Afghanistan will be bankrolled via contributions by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and the Cricket Australia (CA), a report claimed on Wednesday.

The initiative to assist Afghanistan's displaced women cricketers, which will include coaching and mentorship, "will be constituted through a dedicated fund," and it will be fully funded by the ICC and the three boards.

An ICC spokesperson confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that the fund will not include any contribution from the Afghanistan Cricket Board. The ACB will continue to receive its full amount from the ICC.

The ICC has recently announced that it will put in place a plan to support women cricketers exiled from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country and banned the participation of females in sports and disbanded the teams.

"Last year, the prospect of ring-fencing an amount for women's cricket from the ACB's portion of the ICC's revenue distributions was discussed but that plan did not come to fruition. The ACB is the only Full Member board that does not field a women's team, and is not able to because of the severe restrictions on women's rights after the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021," the report claimed.

The report also said, the ICC's latest plan to engage with Afghanistan's female cricketers neither amounts to official recognition nor does it clear the path for Afghanistan to field a women's team, as such a team can only be ratified by the ACB. Instead, the ICC hopes to work with Afghanistan's female cricketers to provide them with both access to the game and funding for further education.

"The ICC does not select a team for Afghanistan. Rather, we are committed to addressing the complexities of the issue and finding a solution that fits within the ICC's legal and constitutional framework," the spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

The report also confirmed that the ICC's initiative will not be limited to the 19 Afghan cricketers resident in Australia but "the plan is to include all displaced Afghan women cricketers regardless of their location."

The ICC has so far not clarified on what will the Afghanistan women cricketers in exile do after getting coaching and mentorship from this fund.