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BCCI faces major roadblock in hiring sports science head as top candidates pull out

BCCI’s search for a Head of Sports Science and Medicine has hit a roadblock, with several high-profile international candidates pulling out at the final stage. VVS Laxman said the board remains committed to finding the right full-time expert, while the existing team has taken charge of key sports science operations.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 11:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
BCCI faces major roadblock in hiring sports science head as top candidates pull out
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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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BCCI faces major roadblock in hiring sports science head as top candidates pull out
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