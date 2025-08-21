BCCI Faces Political Backlash As Shiv Sena Questions India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its decision to field the Indian cricket team against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The Maharashtra MLA described the move as a “betrayal of national sacrifices” and questioned whether the cricket board places revenue above the nation’s interests.

BCCI Accused of Prioritizing Revenue Over National Interest

In a series of posts on X, Thackeray highlighted that the BCCI’s insistence on playing Pakistan undermines India’s consistent diplomatic efforts to isolate Pakistan internationally due to its support for terrorism. “Blood and water cannot flow together, but for BCCI, blood and revenue can flow together,” Thackeray wrote, directly targeting the board’s decision-making process.

He further revealed that he has written to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging the central government to intervene. Thackeray emphasized that while India has continuously represented its case globally, the BCCI’s choice to participate in a high-profile match against Pakistan overshadows these efforts.

Historical Context and National Sentiment

The Shiv Sena leader invoked historical incidents, pointing to the Pulwama terror attack and other Pakistan-based terrorist operations that have claimed Indian lives over the past decade. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement from the Red Fort — “blood and water cannot flow together” — Thackeray questioned whether the BCCI considers itself above the sacrifices of Indian armed forces.

“Despite all efforts to convince the world about Pakistan’s role in attacks on India, the BCCI won’t give up the chance to earn money by playing Pakistan,” he added, dismissing claims that India is obligated by Asia Cup regulations. Thackeray described the argument as “nothing short of a joke,” given India’s significant influence in the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Asia Cup 2025 Schedule and Controversy

The upcoming Asia Cup 2025, scheduled in Dubai from September 9, will feature marquee India vs Pakistan clashes on September 14 and potentially September 21, with the final on September 29. The tournament will be conducted in the T20I format as a lead-up to the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka early next year.

While cricket fans eagerly await the high-voltage encounters between the two rivals, political and nationalistic voices like Thackeray’s have added a layer of controversy to the sporting event. The BCCI’s decision comes at a time when Pakistan has reportedly refused to participate in hockey matches in India, citing security concerns — an inconsistency Thackeray labeled as “shameful.”

Thackeray Questions Moral and Ethical Responsibility

In his letter to the Union Minister, Thackeray posed pointed questions: Is the BCCI above national interest? Above the sacrifice of Indian jawans? Above the grief of citizens affected by terror attacks? He emphasized that sports, while unifying, cannot come at the expense of national dignity and security.

“Will we now send delegations to justify why we are playing cricket with Pakistan, despite their backing out of other sports in India? The BCCI’s move is a stark reminder that money and ad revenue are being prioritized over patriotism,” Thackeray stated.