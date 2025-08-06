BCCI Faces Selection Dilemma: Will Shubman Gill Be Available For Asia Cup 2025 Amid Test Duties?

With India gearing up for a hectic international calendar, reports suggest that Test skipper Shubman Gill may miss the Asia Cup 2025 due to his impending responsibilities in the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad. While Gill is expected to be in contention for the T20I squad, his inclusion is far from certain, according to a Press Trust of India (PTI) report, sparking debates ahead of squad selection later this month.

Jaiswal, Sudharsan and Gill – Three for the Top Order?

The Indian selectors face a pleasant headache as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Gill all stake strong claims for a place in the Asia Cup squad. The trio, fresh from a much-needed five-week break after the grueling five-Test series against England, could potentially slot back into the T20I mix.

All three batters had standout IPL 2025 campaigns:

Sai Sudharsan: Orange Cap winner with 759 runs at a strike rate of 156

Shubman Gill: 650 runs in 15 matches at a SR of 155+

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 559 runs at a blistering SR of 160

This red-hot form has made them front-runners for India’s top-order slots in the Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in the UAE — familiar territory requiring powerplay aggression and spin adaptability.

Selection Headache: Samson and Abhishek Add More Fire

Even with their IPL brilliance, Gill, Jaiswal, and Sudharsan aren’t guaranteed selection. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have impressed during Gill and Jaiswal's absence from the T20I scene, giving the selectors a tough choice to make.

A BCCI insider quoted by PTI said, “With only six games spread across 21 days in the Asia Cup, the workload isn’t intense, but the selectors will weigh their options keeping in mind the T20 World Cup just six months away.”

With only 17 players allowed in the squad, India's top-order structure and batting depth will be under intense scrutiny.

West Indies Tests Cast Doubt Over Gill’s Availability

The biggest factor complicating Gill’s inclusion is his leadership role in the West Indies Test series. The first Test begins just three days after the Asia Cup Final (September 28), putting the Test captain in a potential scheduling crunch.

Balancing Gill’s dual roles may force the selectors to prioritize long-term workload management, especially after a high-volume England series. While Gill is eager to make a T20I comeback, team management may prefer to rest him in preparation for red-ball duties.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Await Fitness Clearance

The situation is further complicated by the uncertain availability of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, both of whom carried a heavy burden during the Test series against England. While Bumrah played in three matches and Siraj featured in all five, both pace spearheads are due for fitness assessments before the Asia Cup squad is finalized.

With T20 bowling depth crucial for the slower UAE wickets, their presence could tilt the balance, not only in terms of team composition but also squad leadership dynamics.

Asia Cup 2025: A Crucial Litmus Test Before T20 World Cup

The Asia Cup may only have six matches for India — should they reach the final — but it holds significant value ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. With the tournament happening in familiar subcontinental conditions, it becomes a crucial testing ground for India’s batting order, pace management, and overall squad depth.