BCCI fines Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder for using phone in dugout during RR vs RCB IPL 2026 clash, issues warning

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken disciplinary action against Ravinder Singh Bhinder (popularly known as Romi Bhinder), the team manager for the Rajasthan Royals, for breaching IPL's PMOA (Players' and Match Officials' Area) protocols during the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

The BCCI's anti-corruption unit has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Rajasthan Royals manager Ravinder for using his mobile phone in the team's dugout area during the IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on April 10.



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Controversial Incident In RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Clash

The controversy erupted during the 11th over of the Rajasthan Royals' run chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 on Friday, April 10.

Live broadcast footage showed Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder through a mobile device while seated in the dugout. Adding to the scrutiny, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was sitting next to Bhinder, appeared to be glancing at the screen.

According to the IPL’s Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) Protocol 2026, mobile phones and other electronic devices are strictly regulated in the playing area. While the team manager is permitted to use a phone in the dressing room, its use is prohibited in the dugout. Only the designated team analyst is allowed limited electronic device usage during matches.

In this instance, Romi was spotted using his phone outside the designated area. The video of Romi was using phone in the dugout quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread debate and drawing sharp reactions.

BCCI's Response On Issue

The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a show-cause notice to Romi Bhinder, seeking an explanation within 48 hours.

Following his response and admission of the breach, the BCCI has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the veteran manager. Bhinder has issued an unconditional apology and accepted the penalty. He has been also warner by the BCCI's anti-corruption unit.

"Rajasthan Royals Team Manager, Ravinder Singh Bhinder, has been fined INR 1 Lakh for breaching the BCCI IPL PMOA Protocols during Match 16 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati, on April 10, 2026.

The breach relates to the use of a mobile phone in the team dugout, which is in contravention of Article 4.1.1 of the BCCI IPL PMOA Protocols. Acknowledging the lapse, Mr. Bhinder admitted to the offence and offered an unconditional apology," the IPL said in a statement on Friday, April 17.

"As this was his first breach under the prescribed protocols, a fine of INR 1 Lakh has been imposed in accordance with Article 7.42(a) of the BCCI IPL PMOA Protocols. He has also been warned to exercise greater care in the future and to adhere strictly to the established guidelines," it added.

Background On Romi Bhinder

Ravinder Singh Bhinder, often referred to as Romi Bhinder, has been a key figure in the Rajasthan Royals' backroom staff since the franchise's inception in 2008. He has held multiple roles in team management and support operations over the years.

Rajasthan Royals, who entered the match against RCB with a strong unbeaten record in IPL 2026, comfortably chased down the target in the game but now find themselves dealing with this off-field distraction.

RR, the IPL 2008 winners, are currently at the third position in the points table, and will take on three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.