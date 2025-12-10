BCCI Fixes IPL 2026 Auction Goof-Up Involving Nikhil Chaudhary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced nine additional players for the Indian Premier League 2026 auction, which is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi next week. With the latest update, the final auction list has expanded to 359 players. Earlier in the day, the BCCI had released a shortlist of 350 players selected from more than 1300 registrations. Hours later, a revised list featuring nine new names was issued, taking the overall count to 359 players who will go under the hammer.

From this final list, which includes 247 Indian players and 112 overseas cricketers, only 77 are expected to secure IPL contracts. Of those, 31 slots are reserved for overseas recruits.

Nine players added to final auction pool

Among the nine additions is IPL winner Swastik Chikara, who was recently released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The list also features Virandeep Singh, the only representative from an Associate nation Malaysia in this year’s auction. The other players added are Tripura all rounder Manisankar Murasingh, Hyderabad captain Chama Milind, Karnataka wicketkeeper batter K L Shrijith, South African all rounder Ethan Bosch, Australian international Chris Green, Uttarakhand batter Rahul Raj Namala and Jharkhand batter Virat Singh.

From the final auction pool, Kolkata Knight Riders will enter the auction with the biggest purse of INR 64.30 crore and 13 slots to fill. Chennai Super Kings follow with INR 43.4 crore in available funds and nine slots left vacant.

BCCI fixes nationality error in revised list

The updated list also addressed a significant classification error from the earlier version. Delhi born Nikhil Chaudhury, who previously played domestic cricket in India alongside players such as Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill for Punjab, was mistakenly listed as an Indian player.

Chaudhury last played professional cricket in India nearly six years ago. During the Covid period, he found himself stranded in Australia while visiting his uncle and later decided to rebuild his cricketing career there. After years of progression, he broke into Australia’s domestic system and became the first Indian born cricketer to score a Sheffield Shield century, achieving the milestone for Tasmania earlier last month.

He has also featured in several overseas white ball leagues, including the Global Super League, Max60 Caribbean and Abu Dhabi T10. Additionally, Chaudhury represents Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League as a local player. The BCCI corrected his nationality status in the revised list released on Tuesday evening.

English cricketer Miles Hammond was another player whose nationality was incorrectly listed as Indian in the original shortlist and has since been rectified.

Revised auction sets and player categories

The BCCI and the IPL Governing Council confirmed that three of the nine new entrants have been added to Set No 42, designated for uncapped all rounders. Ethan Bosch and Chris Green have been placed in Set No 28 alongside capped all rounders such as Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers and Dunith Wellalage. Swastik Chikara, Rahul Raj Namala and Virat Singh will feature in Set No 30 among uncapped batters, while K L Shrijith has been slotted into Set No 25 for uncapped wicketkeepers.

Player details and auction sets

Manisankar Murasingh is listed as an uncapped all rounder in Set 42

Virandeep Singh is listed as an uncapped all rounder in Set 42

Chama Milind is listed as an uncapped all rounder in Set 42

K L Shrijith is listed as an uncapped wicketkeeper in Set 25

Ethan Bosch is listed as an all rounder in Set 28

Chris Green is listed as an all rounder in Set 28

Swastik Chikara is listed as an uncapped batter in Set 30

Rahul Raj Namala is listed as an uncapped batter in Set 30

Virat Singh is listed as an uncapped batter in Set 30

Punjab Kings link emerges

With Ricky Ponting serving as strategic head for Hobart Hurricanes and Chaudhury having a strong Punjab cricket connection, speculation has emerged that Punjab Kings could target him at the auction. Many see him as a potential replacement for Glenn Maxwell, given his power hitting ability and part time spin bowling, which allows him to contribute two to three overs.

The IPL 2026 auction will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on December 16. With 77 slots remaining across franchises, teams will be looking to finalise their squads, with Kolkata Knight Riders holding the largest purse heading into the event.