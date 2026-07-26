Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /BCCI forced to field B-Team for West Indies ODIs: Why Shreyas Iyer & 7 Stars will miss series?

BCCI forced to field B-Team for West Indies ODIs: Why Shreyas Iyer & 7 Stars will miss series?

The Indian national cricket team faces a significant logistical dilemma as a major calendar overlap will prevent eight premier white-ball stars, including vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, from participating in the upcoming One Day International series against the West Indies later this year.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 08:58 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
BCCI forced to field B-Team for West Indies ODIs: Why Shreyas Iyer & 7 Stars will miss series?
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
BCCI forced to field B-Team for West Indies ODIs: Why Shreyas Iyer & 7 Stars will miss series?
Asian Games 20266 min ago
2
Rohit Sharma23 min ago
3
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)49 min ago
4
education minister dharmendra pradhan1 hr ago
5
Commonwealth Games 20261 hr ago