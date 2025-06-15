BCCI Forms Committee To Prevent Bengaluru Stampede-Like Incidents; Check Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed a committee which will be tasked to formulate guidelines in 15 days to prevent incidents like the Bengaluru stampede in future. The committee comprises three top BCCI officials - secretary Devajit Saikia, vice-president Rajiv Shukla and treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia.

The decision taken in the 28th BCCI Apex Council meeting held on Saturday comes in the aftermath of the stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 4, a day after they won their maiden IPL title in Ahmedabad.

With nearly two lakh fans trying to enter the stadium, a stampede occurred outside the gates that led to 11 tragic deaths and 33 fans being injured.

"The Apex Council expressed its profound grief over the tragic incidents in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, which led to the unfortunate loss of innocent lives. In light of the incident that occurred during the victory celebrations in Bengaluru, the Apex Council has decided to constitute a committee to formulate comprehensive guidelines aimed at preventing such occurrences in the future. The committee will formulate the guidelines within 15 days," the BCCI said in a statement.

The incident outside Chinnaswamy had led to arrests of RCB marketing head Nikhil Sosale, who is out on bail, as well as of DNA Entertainment Networks officials. It also led to Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Secretary A Shankar and Treasurer E.S. Jairam resigning from their respective posts on June 6.