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NewsCricketRiyan Parag escapes ban after being caught vaping in RR dressing room; Know BCCI's fine
RIYAN PARAG

Riyan Parag escapes ban after being caught vaping in RR dressing room; Know BCCI's fine

The captain of the Rajasthan Royals, Riyan Parag, was caught on camera vaping inside the team dressing room.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Reports indicate that Parag was charged with a Level 1 offense under Article 2.1 of the IPL Player Code of Conduct.
  • Because the offense was categorized at Level 1, Parag remains eligible to lead the Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming home fixture
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Riyan Parag escapes ban after being caught vaping in RR dressing room; Know BCCI's fineCredits - X

The BCCI has decided against a heavy punishment for Riyan Parag following a vaping incident during IPL 2026. Instead, the board has issued a relatively mild sanction, opting to fine the player 25 percent of his match earnings.

Incident Details from IPL 2026
The captain of the Rajasthan Royals, Riyan Parag, was caught on camera vaping inside the team dressing room. This occurred during the 16th over of the Royals' pursuit of their target in a match against the Punjab Kings on April 28. Consequently, Parag has been penalized with a 25 percent match fee deduction and has also received one demerit point on his professional record.

Breach of Code of Conduct
Reports indicate that Parag was charged with a Level 1 offense under Article 2.1 of the IPL Player Code of Conduct. This specific article addresses various unspecified breaches of discipline by players and match officials. After reviewing visual evidence, the on field umpires escalated the matter to the match referee. Parag has since acknowledged the breach and accepted the resulting penalty.

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The specific regulations under the Code of Conduct clarify the scope of such offenses:

"The Article 2.21 is intended to cover all types of conduct that bring the game into disrepute and which is not specifically or adequately covered by the specific offences set out in the COC."

Furthermore, the guidelines provide examples of what may constitute a violation:

"By way of example, Article 2.21 may (depending upon the seriousness and context of the breach) prohibit, without limitation, the following: (a) public acts of misconduct; (b) unruly public behaviour; and (c) inappropriate comments which are detrimental to the interests of the game."

The protocol for determining the severity of the sanction is also outlined as follows:

"When assessing the seriousness of the offence, the context of the particular situation, and whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental, shall be considered. Further, the person lodging the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays (with the range of severity starting at conduct of a minor nature (and hence a Level 1 Offence) up to conduct of an extremely serious nature (and hence a Level 4 Offence)."

Because the offense was categorized at Level 1, Parag remains eligible to lead the Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming home fixture. He is cleared to participate in the match against the Delhi Capitals scheduled for May 1.

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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