England batter Harry Brook has been banned from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next two years. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took the decision after Brook made a last-minute call to pull out from the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

According to an Indian Express report, the BCCI has informed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) regarding the decision.

"An official communication has been sent to ECB and Brook about BCCI banning him for two years as per its policy which was informed to each player before they registered their name for IPL auction last year. It’s a policy set by the board and each player has to oblige to it,” a BCCI official confirmed to the newspaper.

As per the BCCI's new policy, Brook cannot enter the auction for two more years, as he has decided to skip IPL 2025 at the last moment.

"Any player who registers in the auction and after getting picked, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 seasons," a new rule introduced by the IPL, said.

Notably, all ten IPL franchises had earlier requested the BCCI to act against late pullouts by overseas recruits during their meeting with the IPL governing council in July last year. Tournament officials have said that exceptions can be made for injury or medical issues.

This is the second time Brook has pulled out of the Indian Prepare League.

Why Did Brook Withdraw From IPL 2025?

England's Harry Brook has withdrawn from the IPL 2025 in order to focus on international cricket. He was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 Crore in the mega auction in November.

The 26-year-old Brook had apologised 'unreservedly' to Delhi Capitals and their supporters after pulling out of IPL 2025.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL. I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters," Brook had said in a statement.

"I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy, I have dreamt of playing for my country, and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level. With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision. It is a really important time for England cricket, and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series. In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date.

I know not everyone will understand, and I don’t expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right, and playing for my country remains my priority and focus. I remain hugely grateful for the opportunities I have been given and the support I receive," he added.

Brook’s decision might have irked Delhi Capitals, who had re-signed him after he pulled out last year, following the death of his grandmother.