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BCCI invites applications for men’s selection committee spot after Ajit Agarkar’s exit

Ajit Agarkar’s tenure was set to officially end on October 4, and he was also not present at Tuesday’s meeting to select the squads for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and the India A series.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 09:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 09:00 PM IST
BCCI invites applications for men’s selection committee spot after Ajit Agarkar’s exit
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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BCCI invites applications for men’s selection committee spot after Ajit Agarkar’s exit
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