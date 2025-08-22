BCCI Invites Applications For National Selector Positions Across Men’s, Women’s, And Junior Committees

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that it is inviting applications for multiple vacancies across its selection committees. The positions open include two selectors for the Senior Men’s team, four for the Senior Women’s team, and one for the Junior Men’s team, according to the official media advisory.

Senior Men’s Selection Committee

Members appointed to the Senior Men’s Selection Committee will be tasked with selecting Team India across formats: Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and any other formats recognized by the BCCI.

Eligibility: Candidates must have played at least seven Test matches or 30 first-class matches, or alternatively 10 ODIs and 20 first-class games.

They should have retired from professional cricket at least five years ago.

Additionally, they must not have served on any BCCI Cricket Committee for a cumulative period exceeding five years.

Senior Women’s Selection Committee

Selectors for the Senior Women’s Committee will oversee the selection of Team India Women across formats and age categories. Their role will also include vetting coaches and support staff, preparing evaluation reports, and ensuring strong bench strength.

Eligibility: Candidates must have represented the Indian Women’s National Team, retired from the game at least five years ago, and should not have been part of any BCCI Cricket Committee for more than five cumulative years.

Junior Men’s Selection Committee

The Junior Men’s selector will be responsible for picking teams up to the U-22 level for domestic and international assignments. The role also involves organizing junior tournaments, appointing captains and support staff, and promoting ethical values among young cricketers.

Eligibility: Applicants must have played at least 25 first-class matches, retired a minimum of five years ago, and should not have served on any BCCI Cricket Committee for a cumulative period of five years.

The BCCI’s move aims to ensure that all selection panels have experienced former players who can contribute to the growth of Indian cricket across levels.