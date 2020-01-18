BCCI invites fresh applications for national selectors' posts

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday invited applications for the position of the national selectors for the senior and junior men's cricket team as well as for the senior women's cricket team.

In a press release, the country's cricket governing body informed that two positions are vacant each in the men's senior and junior selection committees, while five posts are to be filled in the women's selection committee.

The basic criteria for all three categories is that the candidate should have taken retirement from cricket at least five years ago.

For the senior men's category, the candidate should have appeared in at least seven Test matches or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches.

The criteria for the post of the national selector for the junior men's cricket team is that the candidate should have played 25 first-class matches.

Meanwhile, the candidates applying for the positions in the women's selection committee should have represented the Indian women’s cricket team.

"All applicants are instructed to mention the position title in the subject of their mail," the BCCI press release stated.