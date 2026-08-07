/BCCI Issues emergency statement: Why Shubman Gill was pulled out from Day 1 vs SLC XI

The fixture also marks the start of Subhadeep Ghosh's stint as fielding coach after the BCCI chose not to extend contracts of his predecessor T Dilip and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. While left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan is making steady progress from a niggle at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, the squad is without premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah due to knee injury.