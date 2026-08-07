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BCCI Issues emergency statement: Why Shubman Gill was pulled out from Day 1 vs SLC XI

India captain Shubman Gill will not take the field on day one of the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) XI after sustaining an impact injury to his right ring finger.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 10:06 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 10:06 AM IST
BCCI Issues emergency statement: Why Shubman Gill was pulled out from Day 1 vs SLC XI
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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BCCI Issues emergency statement: Why Shubman Gill was pulled out from Day 1 vs SLC XI
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