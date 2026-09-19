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BCCI Junior Selection Panel: Ramesh Powar, Ashish Zaidi tipped for key roles in new committee

Ramesh Powar and Ashish Winston Zaidi are reportedly among the frontrunners to join the BCCI’s new national junior men’s selection committee. Powar could be named chief junior selector, while Zaidi is tipped for the Central Zone role, according to sources.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
BCCI Junior Selection Panel: Ramesh Powar, Ashish Zaidi tipped for key roles in new committee
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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