HARDIK PANDYA

BCCI Naman Awards 2025: Smriti Mandhana Reveals Her Favorite Music Genre After Hardik Pandya's Intriguing Question - WATCH

While taking part in the event, Hardik Pandya was spotted asking Smriti Mandhana her top 3 songs that she would pick from her playlist to play in the dressing room.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2025, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organised Naman Awards in order to laud Indian cricketers for their excellent performances both at domestic and international levels. A lot of prominent figures from Indian cricket graced the event including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, and Smriti Mandhana.

“I think I am the last person to create the playlist because my songs are all love songs or sad songs because I don’t know I just like those songs. Even before a match, I generally listen to both sought of songs rather than those Punjabi numbers which everyone likes. So, I don’t really go near the speaker and try to change any song because everyone is gonna give me that reaction of What is this! So I try and be safe and listen on my headphones before a match. But, yeah I definitely love music and I think any Arijit Singh song is my go to song”, Mandhana replied.

The BCCI also presented a Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award to Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar on the back of his successful career that lasted for over two decades.

“My cricketing journey, which spanned 24 years was never mine alone. It belonged to every coach’s guidance, every teammate’s trust, every fan’s unwavering support, and my family’s belief, love, and sacrifices.

“This award is a reminder to keep giving back to the sport and the people that gave me everything. To the @BCCI and every cricket lover: thank you for letting me bat for India with an open heart and limitless boundaries,” said Tendulkar on Saturday.

