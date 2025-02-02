The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organised Naman Awards in order to laud Indian cricketers for their excellent performances both at domestic and international levels. A lot of prominent figures from Indian cricket graced the event including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, and Smriti Mandhana.

While taking part in the event, Hardik Pandya was spotted asking Smriti Mandhana her top 3 songs that she would pick from her playlist to play in the dressing room.

“I think I am the last person to create the playlist because my songs are all love songs or sad songs because I don’t know I just like those songs. Even before a match, I generally listen to both sought of songs rather than those Punjabi numbers which everyone likes. So, I don’t really go near the speaker and try to change any song because everyone is gonna give me that reaction of What is this! So I try and be safe and listen on my headphones before a match. But, yeah I definitely love music and I think any Arijit Singh song is my go to song”, Mandhana replied.

What would be mandhana_smriti's top three songs if she were to create a playlist inside the dressing room? hardikpandya7 helps us find out! #NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/WiYGTJuxzP — BCCI (BCCI) February 1, 2025

The BCCI also presented a Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award to Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar on the back of his successful career that lasted for over two decades.

“My cricketing journey, which spanned 24 years was never mine alone. It belonged to every coach’s guidance, every teammate’s trust, every fan’s unwavering support, and my family’s belief, love, and sacrifices.

“This award is a reminder to keep giving back to the sport and the people that gave me everything. To the @BCCI and every cricket lover: thank you for letting me bat for India with an open heart and limitless boundaries,” said Tendulkar on Saturday.