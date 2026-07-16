/BCCI names Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT associate partners for India’s home cricket in Rs 130-crore deal

The partnerships further broaden the BCCI’s commercial portfolio, bringing together leading brands across the beverage, insurance and AI technology sectors and creating new opportunities to connect with cricket fans. They reflect the versatility of Indian cricket as a platform for businesses to build visibility, reach consumers and engage with a large and passionate fan base, according to the media release.



BCCI President Mithun Manhas welcomed Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT as Associate Partners, saying the increased partnership value reflects strong brand confidence in Indian cricket’s reach, engagement and commercial potential. He added that the three partners bring distinct propositions to the sport and will help create value for stakeholders.



"India’s home season continues to be a valuable and sought-after sporting property in the country, and the signing of Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT is a strong endorsement of the strength of the Indian cricket ecosystem. The big increase in the combined value of these partnerships is particularly encouraging. It reflects the trust that leading brands have in the reach, engagement and commercial potential that comes with being associated with BCCI,” he said.



“Each brings a distinct brand and proposition to Indian cricket, and we look forward to working with them to build strong associations that create greater value for all stakeholders,” he added.