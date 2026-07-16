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BCCI names Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT associate partners for India’s home cricket in Rs 130-crore deal

The three new partnerships have a combined deal value of over Rs 130 crore, representing a 44% increase over the previous cycle, underscoring the strong appeal and growing commercial value of India’s home cricket season.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 01:37 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 01:37 AM IST
BCCI names Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT associate partners for India’s home cricket in Rs 130-crore deal
Image Credit: BCCI

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