Women`s T20 Challenge

BCCI names teams for Women's T20 Challenge, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj to lead three teams

BCCI names teams for Women&#039;s T20 Challenge, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj to lead three teams
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will lead the Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively in the upcoming Women`s T20 Challenge to be played between May 6 and May 11 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday.

India`s best cricketers and future stars will be joined by international players from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a four-match tri-series.

India women`s team coach, WV Raman, will coach the Supernovas, while Biju George will be in charge of the Trailblazers. Velocity will be coached by former India captain Mamatha Maben.

The squads are as follows:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper).

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (wicketkeeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).

Velocity: Mithali Raj (captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wicketkeeper), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy.

