BCCI Parts Ways with Rajeev Kumar: India Cricket Team Masseur Exits Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

In a surprising development just weeks before the Asia Cup 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has parted ways with long-time team masseur Rajeev Kumar. A familiar face on the Indian cricket circuit for nearly 15 years, Kumar has been an integral part of the Men in Blue’s support staff, known for his hands-on care of players, particularly the pace bowlers.

Rajeev Kumar: The Man Behind India’s Seamers’ Recovery

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rajeev Kumar’s presence on the field was more than just ceremonial. For almost a decade and a half, he played a pivotal role in ensuring player fitness and recovery. From tending to stiff muscles after exhausting spells to helping manage energy levels during matches, Kumar was a constant support for players navigating the grueling schedules of international cricket.

Sources close to the BCCI confirmed, “The Indian board has decided to discontinue with Rajeev’s services. The Indian team had already appointed a masseur, recommended by the team management before.” His departure comes as the board continues a broader restructuring of the support staff, a process accelerated since Gautam Gambhir’s appointment in the management team.

Support Staff Overhaul Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Kumar’s exit is the latest in a series of changes to the Indian support setup. In recent weeks, the BCCI has also released staff members including Abhishek Nayar, Arun Kanade, and Soham Desai, while fielding coach T Dilip had to be rehired due to the board’s inability to find a suitable replacement. Soham Desai reportedly rejected a contract extension, leaving a gap in the team’s support structure.

Such changes, coming just days after the announcement of India’s Asia Cup squad, have raised eyebrows among cricket enthusiasts and analysts alike. The timing, so close to the Asia Cup 2025 start date of September 9, adds an extra layer of intrigue to the board’s decisions.

A Familiar Presence on the Field

During matches, Kumar was often seen moving along the boundary ropes, assisting players with post-game recovery. His role extended beyond traditional massage therapy; he was actively involved in maintaining team energy levels, mixing hydration drinks, and supporting fielders at strategic points on the field. His rapport with the fast bowling unit was particularly notable, earning him respect and affection from some of India’s top pacers over the years.

Kumar’s departure marks the end of an era for a support staff member who had become synonymous with the Indian cricket team’s behind-the-scenes fitness regime.

Asia Cup 2025: India’s Squad and Key Highlights

Amidst these staff changes, India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad was recently announced, with Suryakumar Yadav appointed captain. Notable inclusions include Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, while the omission of Shreyas Iyer surprised fans given his recent stellar form.

The squad, carefully balanced with a mix of experience and youth, will aim to continue India’s dominant performances in Asia Cup tournaments. With the tournament just around the corner, the team’s preparation—including changes in support staff—will be under close scrutiny.

India Asia Cup 2025 Squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana

Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal