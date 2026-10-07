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BCCI pays tribute to Ajit Agarkar after his tenure as chief selector ends

Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chief selector officially ended on Tuesday after the BCCI invited applications to fill the vacant position in the five-member selection panel.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 08:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 08:57 PM IST
BCCI pays tribute to Ajit Agarkar after his tenure as chief selector ends
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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BCCI pays tribute to Ajit Agarkar after his tenure as chief selector ends
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