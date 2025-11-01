Advertisement
BCCI Plans A Whopping Prize Money For India If They Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

As India prepares to take on South Africa in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final at home, reports have emerged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is contemplating a Rs 125 crore prize reward for the team if they lift the trophy. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
BCCI Plans A Whopping Prize Money For India If They Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025Image Credit:- X

As India prepares to take on South Africa in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final at home, reports have emerged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is contemplating a ₹125 crore prize reward for the team if they lift the trophy. The move would not only mark a historic gesture for women’s cricket in India but also bring the reward at par with what was awarded to the men’s team after their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

A Landmark Move Toward Equality

According to reports, the BCCI is “mulling” over the decision to allocate Rs 125 crore to the women’s side in the event of a World Cup victory. This would mirror the Rs 125 crore reward given to Rohit Sharma’s team after India won the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

If confirmed, this would be one of the largest-ever cash bonuses given by any cricket board to a women’s team, underscoring India’s growing emphasis on parity and recognition between men’s and women’s cricket.

ICC’s Record Prize Pool for Women’s World Cup 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already increased the total prize pool for the Women’s World Cup 2025 by 297% compared to the 2022 edition.

Total Prize Pool: US $13.88 million (122.5 crore)

Winner’s Share: US $4.48 million (39.5 crore)

If India clinches the title, the players will not only receive the ICC’s official prize money but could also pocket the Rs 125 crore bonus from the BCCI, bringing their total rewards close to ₹165 crore collectively.

India vs South Africa Final: The Stakes Are High

India will face South Africa in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday, capping off an incredible campaign led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur. India has dominated throughout the tournament, defeating top-ranked sides like England and Australia with flair and consistency.

A win in the final would deliver India’s first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, a feat that would cement the current squad’s legacy as pioneers of women’s cricket in India.

BCCI Yet to Make Official Announcement

While the news of the proposed Rs 125 crore reward has generated significant buzz, the BCCI is yet to release an official confirmation. Sources close to the board have indicated that discussions are ongoing and a formal decision will likely be announced after the final match. 





