BCCI Presents Special 'Champions Rings' To 2024 T20 World Cup-Winning Indian Team - WATCH

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled a specially crafted "Champions Ring" that was presented to the members of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning team. The board revealed diamond-studded 'champions rings' during its annual Naman Awards, where top Indian players were awarded prizes for their performance.

The BCCI posted a full video on their social media platforms, revealing the diamond-cladded ring.

"Presenting #TeamIndia with their CHAMPIONS RING to honour their flawless campaign in the #T20WorldCup," BCCI wrote on X along with the video.

"Diamonds may be forever, but this win certainly is immortalised in a billion hearts. These memories will 'Ring' loud and live with us forever," it added.

The video showcased the special rings that had the name and numbers of each player engraved and the Ashoka Chakra in the center.

These special 'Champions rings' have been crafted by drawing inspiration from American sports leagues such as the NBA and NFL. Notably, NBA (Basketball) and NFL (American Football) have been associated with the Champions ring culture for a long time.

During the Naman Awards, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were among those who received their rings.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli was not present at the event due to his participation in a Ranji Trophy match for Delhi - the ceremony coincided with the last day of the game.

The Rohit Sharma-led India won the 2024 T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa in the final. It was also India's first ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.