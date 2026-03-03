BCCI President Mithun Manhas celebrates as India Women’s Cricket team nominated for laureus World Team of the Year 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has congratulated the India Women’s Cricket Team after their nomination for the 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award, calling it a moment of “immense pride for Indian cricket.” BCCI President Mithun Manhas lauded the Women in Blue for their remarkable achievements, particularly their historic triumph at the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

“Our women’s team has demonstrated extraordinary skill, character and consistency, culminating in a historic ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup victory in 2025. To be recognised alongside some of the most celebrated teams in global sport underscores their hard work and the growing stature of women’s cricket in India,” Manhas said.

He added that the nomination reflects the team’s global standing and wished them success at the upcoming Laureus Awards ceremony.

A Landmark Year for Indian Women’s Cricket

The nomination follows a breakthrough year for the Indian side, highlighted by their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title in 2025. The victory marked a defining chapter in Indian cricket history and symbolised years of steady progress and investment in the women’s game. Throughout the tournament, the team showcased composure and resilience, overcoming top-ranked opponents to lift the coveted trophy. The triumph not only secured their first Women’s ODI World Cup crown but also highlighted the structural growth and sustained development of women’s cricket in the country.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia described the World Cup win as a watershed moment for the sport in India.

“The 2025 World Cup triumph was a landmark moment not only for the team but for the entire cricketing ecosystem in our country. This Laureus nomination reflects the global impact of their achievement. The team has inspired a new generation of young girls to take up cricket, and we remain committed to strengthening the foundations that will sustain this success,” Saikia said.

Elite Company on the Global Stage

The India Women’s Cricket Team features on a distinguished shortlist alongside some of the most accomplished teams in world sport:

Paris Saint-Germain, McLaren, European Ryder Cup Team, England women's national football team, Oklahoma City Thunder

The shortlists are determined by votes from more than 1,000 sports media representatives across over 70 countries.

The Laureus World Sports Awards, decided by the Laureus World Sports Academy, honour the most outstanding sporting achievements across disciplines. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in Madrid, Spain, on April 20. The BCCI extended its congratulations to the India Women’s Cricket Team on this prestigious global recognition and expressed confidence that their extraordinary journey will continue to inspire generations to come.