BCCI President Mithun Manhas Praises Jay Shah’s Role In India’s Historic Women’s World Cup Triumph

BCCI President Mithun Manhas has lauded Jay Shah, the former secretary of the board and current ICC Chairperson, for his pivotal role in revolutionising Indian women’s cricket. Manhas credited Shah’s vision and leadership for bringing women’s cricket into the mainstream and helping the national team achieve unprecedented success on the global stage.

India’s Historic Triumph at the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup

Under Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy, the Indian women’s team created history earlier this month by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, clinching their first-ever ICC trophy. The triumph marked a defining moment in Indian cricket, ending years of heartbreak and cementing the team’s position among the world’s elite.

“Jay Shah’s Vision Changed Everything” - Manhas

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Manhas praised Jay Shah for his long-term commitment to developing women’s cricket and ensuring equal opportunities. “Our women’s team that won the 2025 World Cup began its journey almost two decades ago, around 2006 or 2007, when the BCCI took charge,” Manhas said. “A lot of work has been done since then, but a major role has been played by Jay Shah, whose contribution has been instrumental in taking the women’s game to this level. He ensured that women cricketers received equal pay, just like the men’s team.”

Manhas further highlighted how Shah’s efforts extended beyond domestic cricket.

“After that, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) was launched, and recently, even the Under-15 women’s tournament began. The kind of initiatives he has undertaken, even as ICC Chair, such as increasing salaries and prize money, are truly praiseworthy. He deserves a lot of credit for this transformation.”

Recognising the Foundation Built by Former Players

The BCCI chief also acknowledged the contributions of India’s former women cricketers, who played a crucial role in shaping the team’s success and inspiring the current generation. “As far as this recent victory is concerned, credit must also go to the former players of the Indian women’s team, who worked tirelessly for years. Their contributions are invaluable, and they are our real heroes,” Manhas said.

He added that the World Cup win has sparked a new wave of enthusiasm for the sport across the country.

“This victory has given a huge boost to women’s cricket, even at the grassroots level. We hope that, just as boys once played gully (street) cricket, young girls will now do the same. The future of women’s cricket in India looks brighter than ever.”

The Road Ahead

With the foundation firmly laid and international recognition achieved, Indian women’s cricket is entering a golden era. Thanks to visionary leadership, improved infrastructure, and growing public support, the sport now stands poised for even greater heights in the years to come.