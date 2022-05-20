हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly buys new house for THIS whopping amount, check HERE

Sourav's wife Dona, daughter Sana and mother Nirupa will be co-owners of the property. 

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly buys new house for THIS whopping amount, check HERE
Source/Twitter

Former Indian cricket team captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has a new house in Kolkata and will be leaving his ancestral house after 48 years. Ganguly bought the 23.6-cottah plot with a two-storey building on Lower Rawdon Street at a whopping price of Rs 40 crore. 

Even though the house is located in a busy central Calcutta neighbourhood, it is at the end of a cul de sac and thus can afford privacy. Real estate experts have expressed that the plot is suitable for a bungalow as the width of the road will limit a tower development. 

Ganguly is one of the most loved and popular cricketers in the country even after his retirement. BCCI president lives at present in a palatial family home on Biren Roy Road in Behala along with his family members. Ganguly AKA Dada was born and brought up in the Behala neighbourhood. 

In an interaction with The Telegraph Ganguly said, "Happy to have my own home…. I think that’s what it is. Living centrally will also be convenient… and the hardest bit is to leave a place where I lived 48 years.” 

Sourav's wife Dona, daughter Sana and mother Nirupa will be co-owners of the property. 

According to the report, the plot was bought by Ganguly from Businesspersons Anupama Bagri, her uncle Keshav Das Binani and his son Nikunj.  Jitendra Khaitan, chairman and managing director of Pioneer Property Management, said the transaction showed that the interest of HNIs (high net worth individuals) in the prized real estate of the city is intact. “This is good for the Calcutta real estate market, which is on a positive trend post-pandemic. It also shows the city continues to remain popular with HNI buyers,” Khaitan said.

