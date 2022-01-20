Sourav Ganguly wanted to issue show cause notice to Virat Kohli after his press conference outburst

The Virat Kohli vs the BCCI story continues to grow.

After the outgoing Test captain had announced via social media that he will no longer be captaining the team in T20s post the World Cup last year, the controversy began as BCCI did not want to name two captains for two limited-overs format.

Hence, the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee named Rohit Sharma as ODI and T20I captain of the senior men's team.

In an interview, board president and former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly had said that Kohli was asked to continue as T20 captain by everyone holding an important position in BCCI but he refused the offer. And because selectors did not want split captaincy, Rohit was made the captain for both the white-ball formats.

However, Kohli had later denied of having received any such communication, also saying that he was informed about his sacking as ODI captain merely an hour before the format announcement by BCCI selectors.

Virat has said all of this in a press conference before the departure to South Africa. Post his comments, Ganguly refused to make any remark.

However, as per a report in India Ahead News, Ganguly was not very happy with Kohli's statement made in that press conference and wanted to issue a show cause notice to him.

"And the board president was all for issuing a show cause notice to Kohli," a BCCI source was quoted as saying.

However, Ganguly on advice of other key members of the board did not do so.

The same report also says that before announcing hos resignation as Test captain, he had called up BCCI secretary Jay Shah but did not bother calling Ganguly.

This month, Virat quit the Test captaincy as well after India lost series 2-1 to South Africa, saying that he would like to continue playing as batter for Team India.