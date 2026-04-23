BCCI prioritises Jasprit Bumrah for WTC 2027 final push over ODI WC 2027 preparation: Report

A recent report indicates that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is focusing on Jasprit Bumrah’s availability to rejuvenate India's prospects for the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) final. As the national team prepares for a demanding schedule of nine Tests within a seven month window during the 2025–27 WTC cycle, the fast bowling spearhead’s workload will be managed with extreme precision. It was reported by Times of India.

Focusing on the Red-Ball Revival

Following India’s second consecutive victory in the T20 World Cup in 2026, the team management and selection committee have pivoted toward the World Test Championship. A home series loss to the defending champions, South Africa, has hindered India's path to a third straight WTC final. To counter this, the management intends to utilize Bumrah judiciously to prevent injuries, even if it means he sits out several One Day International (ODI) series prior to the 2027 World Cup.

Planned Management and Rest Periods

Shortly after the conclusion of IPL 2026, India is scheduled to play a standalone Test against Afghanistan. Because this match falls outside the WTC cycle, it is highly anticipated that Bumrah will be rested.

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India's upcoming itinerary is extensive, including:

August: A Test series in Sri Lanka.

Mid-year Tours: A T20I series against Ireland in the UK, followed by white-ball contests against England and a T20I series in Zimbabwe.

Pre-UK Tour: A three match ODI series against Afghanistan.

Selectors plan to carefully choose specific assignments for Bumrah, ensuring he remains at peak fitness for red-ball cricket.

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Insights from Official Sources

According to sources cited by TOI:

“The attempt is to keep Bumrah fit enough to play all Tests. He is expected to play the four Tests in Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The challenge will be to keep him fresh for the five Tests at home against Australia. The selectors won’t mind resting him for some ODI series. He played T20 cricket after a gap of two years in the Asia Cup last Sept and still delivered.”

The long term vision remains focused on the Test arena:

"The idea is to get serious about Tests. The Afghanistan Test may be outside the WTC cycle but there’s nothing like match practice. The top players will be assessed and a call on them will be taken accordingly."

The Road to the 2027 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The schedule following the Sri Lanka tour remains packed with a home white-ball series against the West Indies, a two-Test tour of New Zealand, and home limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. It is likely that Bumrah will be rested during the Zimbabwe visit to ensure he is ready for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which begins on January 21, 2027. The team hopes he will be available for the entire series, which concludes on March 3.

Addressing Player Fatigue

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill have previously voiced concerns regarding the relentless nature of the international calendar. Gill has emphasized the necessity of adequate preparation time before Test series to help athletes transition effectively between different formats of the game.