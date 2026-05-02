BCCI punishes Kyle Jamieson for aggressive send-off to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Warning, demerit point - All you need to know

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a formal warning and one demerit point to Delhi Capitals' pacer Kyle Jamieson for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 43 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Friday.

Kyle Jamieson, the New Zealand pacer was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after an aggressive celebration directed at 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.



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Kyle Jamieson vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Incident

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The incident took place during the second over of Rajasthan Royals' innings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy, opened his account with a confident boundary off Jamieson. However, the very next ball - a sharp in-swinging yorker - breached his defenses, clipping the back pad before rattling the stumps. Sooryavanshi was dismissed for just 4 off 2 balls.

What followed drew significant attention. Instead of a standard celebration, Jamieson celebrated exuberantly, clapping aggressively and getting close to the young batter in a manner many viewed as intimidating.

The footage of send-off quickly went viral on social media, sparking divided reactions. While some praised the competitive intensity, others criticized it as unnecessary, especially against a 15-year-old.



BCCI's Official Action

The BCCI confirmed the disciplinary action in an official statement on Saturday. The Match Referee, Rajeev Seth, charged Jamieson under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

"Kyle Jamieson, Bowler, Delhi Capitals, has accumulated one Demerit Point and received a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 43 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Jamieson was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match," the IPL said in a statement.

"The incident occurred in the second over of the first innings, when, after dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jamieson was found to be close to him in an aggressive manner, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

Jamieson admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Rajeev Seth," it added.

Context Of The Match

Despite the controversy, Kyle Jamieson's Delhi Capitals managed to pull off a stunning victory. Chasing a massive target of 226, DC crossed the line with five wickets to spare, thanks to explosive innings from KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka.

This was Delhi’s first win after a string of defeats, with Jamieson opening the bowling alongside Mitchell Starc. While his wicket of Sooryavanshi provided an important breakthrough, the manner of celebration overshadowed the on-field achievement for many observers.

This marks the first disciplinary strike for Jamieson this season. Under IPL rules, accumulating four demerit points within a rolling period can lead to a match suspension.

Reactions And Broader Discussion

The episode has ignited debate about the boundaries of celebrations in modern cricket, particularly when involving young talents. Social media was abuzz with comments ranging from "Calm down, he’s 15" to defenses highlighting that Sooryavanshi’s growing reputation warrants treating him like any other batter.

Notably, Vaibhav, already one of the most talked-about prospects in Indian cricket, has largely enjoyed a stellar IPL 2026 season prior to this rare low score.