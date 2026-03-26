BCCI Releases 2026-27 Home Schedule: India set for Action against West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe & Australia; Rohit-Virat in spotlight for ODIs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for senior men’s international home matches for the 2026-27 season, which features an exciting, action-packed schedule with four visiting teams, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Australia, across multiple formats.



The Men in Blue will play 22 international matches across 17 cities, giving fans nationwide the chance to see top-tier international cricket.

Notably, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is set to host international games for the first time since October 2024, when India played New Zealand in the third Test of a five-match series. The Karnataka State Cricket Association announced on Saturday that the venue had received the government’s permission to host Indian Premier League and international games.

Cricket at the venue had been suspended in June 2024 following a stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden title celebrations, which resulted in 11 deaths and multiple injuries.

Additionally, a key highlight of the announcement is that the Barsapara Cricket Stadium (ACA Stadium) in Guwahati will host a Border-Gavaskar series Test for the first time. In November 2025, the venue hosted its first-ever red-ball game since its establishment in 2012, when South Africa toured India for a multi-format series, making the upcoming BGT Test only the second red-ball game to be played there.

The season kicks off with the West Indies' tour of India (September 27 to October 17). It will include a three-match ODI series, followed by a five-match T20I series. The ODIs will be held in Trivandrum, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh, while the T20Is will take place in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

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India will host Sri Lanka for a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is from December 13 to 27. The ODIs will be held in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, while the T20Is are scheduled in Rajkot, Cuttack, and Pune.

In recent years, Delhi has faced intense air pollution during winters, notably affecting players during the 2017 India-Sri Lanka Test, where some experienced breathing issues and nausea.

Last year, the BCCI initially scheduled a Test against the West Indies in Kolkata in October and another against South Africa in Delhi in November. These tests were eventually rescheduled so that Delhi could host the match before pollution levels rise around Diwali.

At the beginning of the new year, Zimbabwe will visit India for a three-match ODI series from January 3 to 9, with games scheduled to take place in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

The season will conclude with the highly esteemed and eagerly awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia from January 21 to March 3. The first match of the highly anticipated Test series will be held in Nagpur.

The series will then proceed to Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad, offering an exciting competition between two of the top teams in international cricket.

Full schedule of India’s home international matches for 2026-27

West Indies Tour of India (2026)

1st ODI, September 27, Greenfield International Stadium, Trivandrum

2nd ODI, September 30, Barsapara Cricket Stadium (ACA Stadium), Guwahati

3rd ODI, October 3, PCA New Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

1st T20I, October 6, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

2nd T20I, October 9, Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Cricket Stadium, Ranchi

3rd T20I, October 11, Holkar Cricket Stadium. Indore

4th T20I, October 14, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

5th T20I, October 17, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Sri Lanka Tour of India (2026)

1st ODI, December 13, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

2nd ODI, December 16, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

3rd ODI, December 19, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

1st T20I, December 22, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

2nd T20I, December 24, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

3rd T20I, December 27, Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) International Stadium, Pune

Zimbabwe Tour of India (2027)

1st ODI, January 3, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd ODI, January 6, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

3rd ODI, January 9, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Australia Tour of India (2027)

1st Test, January 21–25, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

2nd Test, January 29–February 2, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

3rd Test, February 11–15, Barsapara Cricket Stadium (ACA Stadium), Guwahati

4th Test, February 19–23, Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Cricket Stadium, Ranchi

5th Test, February 27–March 3, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

WITH IANS INPUTS