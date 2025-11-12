BCCI Releases Nitish Kumar Reddy From Test Squad Ahead Of First Test Vs South Africa Due To...

In a strategic move ahead of the India vs South Africa Test series, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from India’s squad for the first Test. The decision was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, just two days before the opening match in Kolkata.

Shift To India A Squad

Instead of being part of the senior team in the first Test, Nitish will now link up with the India A squad for the upcoming One-day series against South Africa A, which will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The three matches are scheduled between November 13 and 19.

The BCCI clarified that the move is part of workload management and a development plan designed to give Reddy more game time in competitive cricket. Playing in the India A series will help him stay in rhythm and maintain match fitness ahead of his return to the Test squad.

Expected Return For the Second Test

Nitish Kumar Reddy is set to rejoin the national squad after the conclusion of the India A vs South Africa A series. He is expected to be available for selection for the second Test, starting later this month.

The young all-rounder, who has impressed with both bat and ball in domestic cricket and the IPL, has been on the radar of selectors as one of the emerging stars in Indian cricket. His release indicates that the team management is looking to balance immediate Test team requirements with long-term player development.

India's updated squad for first Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

India A’s updated squad for one-day series: Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy.