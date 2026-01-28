BCCI releases RAPP sheet: Why is it crucial and why IPL franchises rely on it?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a 1,307-player RAPP sheet ahead of the Indian Premier League season, giving franchises a crucial resource to manage mid-season challenges. The list has once again underlined its importance as teams prepare for injuries, withdrawals, and unexpected player unavailability during the tournament.

What Is the RAPP Sheet?

RAPP stands for Registered Available Player Pool. It is a list of players who went unsold at the IPL auction but remain officially registered and eligible to be signed as replacement players during the season. Once the auction concludes, any player who was part of the auction pool and did not withdraw is automatically added to the RAPP list. IPL franchises are not allowed to sign players outside this pool for replacements, making the sheet the only approved pathway for mid-season signings.

Why Did the BCCI Release a 1,307-Player List?

With the IPL expanding in scale and intensity, teams often face issues such as injuries, national duty call-ups, or personal withdrawals. The large RAPP pool ensures that franchises have adequate depth across all roles, batters, bowlers, all-rounders, and wicketkeepers, throughout the tournament.

By releasing an extensive list, the BCCI also ensures transparency and fairness, preventing teams from scouting and signing fresh talent that was not part of the original auction ecosystem.

Why Is the RAPP Sheet Extremely Vital in the IPL?

The RAPP list plays a decisive role during the IPL season for multiple reasons:

Replacement for Injured or Unavailable Players: If a player is ruled out due to injury, illness, or international commitments, franchises can sign a replacement only from the RAPP sheet, ensuring continuity in squad strength.

Extended Replacement Window: As per IPL regulations, teams are allowed to sign replacements up to their 12th league match, offering flexibility deep into the tournament when injuries and fatigue peak.

Maintains Auction Integrity: Restricting replacements to unsold players preserves the integrity of the auction process. Teams cannot bypass the auction by signing new players mid-season who were never available to other franchises.

Salary and Squad Balance: Replacement players are usually signed at a fee not exceeding the salary of the player being replaced, helping franchises remain compliant with squad composition and financial regulations. This ensures competitive balance across the league.

How IPL Teams Use the RAPP Sheet Strategically

Franchises constantly track player fitness and availability across the season. The RAPP list allows teams to pre-scout options, identify role-specific backups, and move swiftly when a replacement is required, often within days. In a long and physically demanding tournament like the Indian Premier League, this preparedness can make the difference between qualification and elimination.

While the RAPP sheet may look like a simple administrative document, its impact is significant. Several replacement players signed from the pool in past seasons have gone on to deliver match-winning performances, proving that opportunities in the IPL extend well beyond auction day.

As franchises aim for consistency and adaptability, the RAPP list remains one of the most critical tools in modern IPL squad management.