/BCCI reopens applications for Head of sports science and medicine at Bengaluru CoE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday said it is again inviting applications for the position of Head, Sports Science and Medicine at its state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence (CoE) facility in Bengaluru.



The BCCI had previously asked for applications to fill the top post in September 2025, but it didn’t find a suitable candidate due to various reasons. The position has been vacant since Nitin Patel ended his successful stint of nearly three years and left the CoE after March 2025.