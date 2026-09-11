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BCCI reopens applications for Head of sports science and medicine at Bengaluru CoE

The BCCI has reopened applications for the Head of Sports Science and Medicine role at its Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The position, vacant since Nitin Patel’s departure in March 2025, will oversee medical, fitness, injury prevention and rehabilitation programmes.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 05:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
BCCI reopens applications for Head of sports science and medicine at Bengaluru CoE
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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