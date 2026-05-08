BCCI responds to IPL vaping controversy involving Parag and Chahal with strict new rules; Check

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s sweeping advisory on vaping and prohibited substances across IPL franchises has not come out of nowhere. It has been shaped by back-to-back controversies involving Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag and Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, both of which have intensified scrutiny around player conduct off the field.

As reported across media coverage including Cricbuzz, these incidents have pushed the BCCI into issuing one of its most stringent behavioural and disciplinary guidelines in recent IPL history.

Riyan Parag Dressing Room Vaping Incident Sparks Outrage

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The first controversy emerged during Match No. 40 of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Mullanpur Stadium on April 28. During RR’s successful chase, broadcast cameras reportedly captured Riyan Parag using an e-cigarette inside the dressing room while seated alongside Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

ALSO READ - BCCI announces strict action against ‘Girlfriend culture’ in IPL 2026 amid alleged betting links

The visuals quickly went viral across social media platforms, forcing the issue into the spotlight and making it difficult for the authorities to ignore.

Parag was found in violation of Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with behaviour that brings the game into disrepute. He was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for a Level 1 offence. Given his INR 14 crore IPL salary, the penalty reportedly amounted to nearly INR 25 lakh.

He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Amit Sharma.

Backlash Over Punishment and BCCI’s Response

Despite the official sanction, the decision triggered widespread criticism from fans and analysts. Many questioned inconsistencies in IPL disciplinary actions, especially when compared to stricter punishments for on-field offences such as excessive celebrations.

The BCCI itself indicated that the matter was not closed, stating that it was "exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials and player/s to ensure that the reputation of IPL remains intact."

"Instances of vaping within the dressing room and other restricted areas of tournament venues have been brought to the BCCI's attention. It is pertinent to note that the use of vapes and electronic cigarettes is prohibited under applicable Indian law. Any individual found engaging in such conduct within tournament premises is not only violating BCCI and IPL regulations but may also be committing a cognisable offence under the applicable statutory framework," Saikia stated.

He further wrote, "Accordingly, the use of vapes, e-cigarettes, and all prohibited substances is strictly banned within all IPL tournament venues, including dressing rooms, dugouts, team hotels, and practice facilities."

This growing pressure contributed directly to the board’s broader crackdown on prohibited substances across IPL environments.

BCCI Issues Strict Ban on Vaping Across IPL Venues

The subsequent seven-page advisory issued by the BCCI clarified its position in unequivocal terms. It stated that vaping and the use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited under applicable Indian law. The board further warned that any individual found using such substances within tournament premises would be violating both IPL and BCCI regulations and could also be committing a cognisable offence under Indian law.

The ban applies across all IPL venues, including dressing rooms, dugouts, team hotels, and practice facilities, marking one of the strictest behavioural restrictions introduced in recent seasons.

Yuzvendra Chahal Flight Controversy Adds Fuel to Debate

Before the Parag issue had fully settled, another controversy emerged involving Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. He was allegedly seen vaping aboard a team flight while travelling to Hyderabad ahead of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 6.

The controversy began after an X user shared clips and screenshots from a behind-the-scenes vlog uploaded by teammate Arshdeep Singh. The user also claimed that the original footage was later edited, with portions featuring Chahal reportedly removed.

In the viral clips, Chahal was seen sitting beside Shashank Singh and appearing to light and conceal a smoking-like device resembling a vape or e-cigarette.

No Official Response from Player or Franchise

Neither Yuzvendra Chahal nor Arshdeep Singh has issued any public statement regarding the allegations. Punjab Kings have also remained silent on the matter so far. Adding to the scrutiny, Chahal had recently been featured in another viral clip allegedly showing him smoking inside a luxury car in Chandigarh, further intensifying discussion around repeated controversies, although no official action has been taken.

BCCI’s Hard Line on Player Conduct Going Forward

Together, these incidents have placed player behaviour and substance use under the IPL spotlight like never before. The BCCI’s latest advisory signals a firm shift toward stricter enforcement and zero tolerance for violations across all team environments.

The board’s message is clear: disciplinary lapses, whether real or perceived, will now be dealt with far more firmly as IPL seeks to protect its image and integrity