/BCCI’s 200% rule exposed: Why India is terrified of rushing injured stars like Bumrah back to the pitch!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India alongside selectors and the Centre of Excellence decided to exercise extreme caution regarding player availability. Officials named four athletes whose participation remains subject to fitness ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. The group features pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah alongside all rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, all rounder Washington Sundar, and fast bowler Harshit Rana. Stakeholders want to avoid premature comebacks following previous setbacks, notably when Rana experienced a truncated stint during the UK tour.
A source speaking to Cricbuzz explained the shift in protocol, stating, 'Not just 100 per cent, but they want to be 200 per cent confident about a player’s availability before releasing him.'
Addressing Past Complications And Rehab
Captain Shubman Gill previously voiced frustration over fitness complications disrupting tactical planning during the decisive ODI against England. Recent history shows several squad alterations due to physical issues, including Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan missing the two Test series against Sri Lanka where Auqib Nabi and Sarfaraz Khan stepped in. Similarly, Suryansh Shedge replaced Reddy on the UK trip, while Ravi Bishnoi took over for Varun Chakaravarthy on the Zimbabwe assignment, and Prince Yadav came in for Rana in England.
CoE head VVS Laxman defended the selection framework during a media interaction by noting clear coordination with team management. Laxman remarked, 'At the end of the selection, whether it's a release to the press, it's clearly mentioned that these players are picked subject to fitness. Means if they don't clear the fitness test, the selectors will know who are the other players who will go in their place if they don't clear the fitness test. I mean, it's basic common sense.'
Squad Composition And Fixture Details
Reddy continues his recovery from a quadriceps injury that kept him out of the UK and Zimbabwe excursions, while Sundar missed the final ODI against England and the subsequent T20I matches in Zimbabwe. The Centre of Excellence aims to give these athletes ample recovery time before the opening fixture on September 13 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The second and third matches are scheduled for September 15 and September 17.
Shreyas Iyer will captain the roster, which also features Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh.
India's squad for T20I series vs Afghanistan -
Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.
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