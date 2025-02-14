BCCI’s Crackdown Continues: Gautam Gambhir’s PA Denied Access To Team India’s Facilities

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has drawn a firm line in the sand regarding discipline and professional boundaries within Team India. In the latest development, the governing body has enforced strict guidelines that have directly impacted India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir’s personal assistant (PA). Reports confirm that Gambhir’s PA, Gaurav Arora, has been instructed to maintain a significant distance from the players and coaching staff, staying in a separate hotel and being barred from accessing restricted areas.

Why Did BCCI Act Against Gambhir’s PA?

The controversy surrounding Gambhir’s PA has been brewing since India’s tour of Australia. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, his unrestricted access to team facilities reportedly ruffled feathers within the BCCI. From traveling in the selectors’ designated vehicle to having breakfast in areas exclusive to players and staff, his presence raised eyebrows.

A BCCI official, speaking to PTI, did not hold back: “Why was his PA sitting in the car specified for national selectors? They can’t even discuss things in private with an unknown third person in the car. Why was he allotted space in the BCCI’s hospitality box in Adelaide?” These concerns ultimately led to swift corrective action.

New Guidelines in Full Effect for Champions Trophy 2025

While Gambhir’s PA was seen at venues during the recent England home series, he was conspicuously absent from team gatherings and has now been officially relocated to a different hotel, in accordance with BCCI’s latest directive. The new 10-point policy, drafted to promote discipline and unity within the squad, will be strictly enforced during the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

One of the most significant takeaways from this directive is that personal staff—including managers, agents, and chefs—are no longer permitted to stay in team hotels, travel on the team bus, or access designated VIP areas. This extends beyond Gambhir’s assistant to all players and members of the coaching staff, ensuring a level playing field.

No Families Allowed on Short Tours

The Champions Trophy will also see a major shift in travel policies for players. Unlike previous ICC tournaments, family members will not be permitted to accompany the players due to the tournament’s relatively short duration. The BCCI’s policy now states that family members can only travel with the team if the tour extends beyond 45 days, with a two-week cap on their presence. Since the Champions Trophy spans just over three weeks, no exceptions will be made for any player.

A New Era of Discipline Under BCCI?

The Indian cricket board’s firm stance comes in the wake of a disappointing Test series loss in Australia, which triggered introspection within the organization. BCCI has already enforced mandatory domestic cricket participation for centrally contracted players and now aims to create a professional and distraction-free environment for the national team through these travel restrictions.

While some critics argue that this move is unnecessarily rigid, supporters believe it is a long-overdue step in maintaining the sanctity of team operations. For Gambhir, who has always been known for his intense and no-nonsense approach, the recent developments could be a test of his adaptability within the BCCI framework.

As India gears up for the Champions Trophy, one thing is clear—the BCCI is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to ensure discipline, focus, and unity within Team India.